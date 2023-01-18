By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State, has embarked on a protest march against the attack on the residence of its House of Representatives candidate, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, by gunmen.

Unidentified gunmen had last Saturday, stormed Ugochinyere’s residence in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, killing no fewer than three persons and setting cars ablaze.

At its state secretariat in Owerri, Wednesday, PDP members, donning black attire, said the party could no longer fold arms while its candidates were being threatened and attacked.

A statement endorsed by the state chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwu, and made available to journalists, submitted that the state has had enough of killings, kidnapping and arson since the past three years.

The party stated that its candidates were being threatened by unknown persons not to engage in campaigns or face the consequences.

PDP called on the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in the state.

“Realizing that the make-up of Ebube Agu are shrouded in secrecy

Aware that members of the outfit which now bears arms are not trained, the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State calls for the immediate disbandment of Ebube Agu in Imo State.

“That Ugochinyere Ikenga and indeed all PDP candidates and leaders be provided with police security in view of evidences of threats to their life.

“That the intelligence gathering capacity of the Security Agencies in the State should be further strengthened through the deployment of technology, to enable them adopt a preventive approach to security management in place of the current counter-productive combat strategy.

“That your office should take any other steps deemed appropriate to adequately secure the State and restore public confidence in this regard, particularly before and during the elections.

“We call on the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police and the Director–General of the Department of State Security to review the entire security architecture and security personnel deployed to Imo State with a view to tackling the fostering insecurity in the State.

“That if the insecurity in Imo State persists, the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari should declare a State of emergency in Imo State”.