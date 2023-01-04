The Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman Alkali, has been called to investigate the circumstances that led to the attack on the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, by a former youth leader in Iwhreko community of Ughelli North LGA on November 28, 2022; and the series of happenings thereafter.

The call was made by the President-General of Iwhreko community, Pa Sunday Onabedje, during a press briefing, yesterday, in Ughelli.

He also called on sons and daughters of Iwhreko community in the Diaspora and other stakeholders to respond to the clarion call for rescue of the community from unwholesome activities of the former youth leader and his cliques.

He recalled that on November 28, 2022 the former youth leader of the Community illegally used the community’s bus to restrict the free movement of the entourage of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was in the community for consultation with OAIC block of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, at St Lazarus Christ Church, Ughelli, and attacked a Department of State Services, DSS, officer who tried to clear the blockade.

“When I got news of the attack on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and that Iwhreko community bus was impounded and Ovedje Enakaye, the youth treasurer was arrested by the police, the leadership of the community, including myself, the eldest man and Secretary to the elders’ council signed a letter of suspension and disclaimer, disassociating Iwhreko community from the former youth leader’s act of terrorism,” Pa Onabedje, the PG said.

But in a swift reaction, powerful forces with whom the Community under his leadership has been having running legal battles over their vested interests in the economic resources of the Community over the years, “queried why we suspended the youth leader and, backed by these forces, the suspended youth chairman has mobilized other youths loyal to him to wreak violence on the community.

“The forces have also sponsored a mobilization of women folk to ignorantly protest the suspension of the youth leader.

“They forcefully broke the padlocks of the Community Hall, forged the signature of the eldest man, Pa Ovie Henshaw Olotu, and used the forged document to declare another person from another community as the new President-General of Iwhreko community.

“Right now, we àre under threats of violent attack by the suspended youth leader, who in cohort with his gang have encroached and trespassed on our paths.

“But we remain calm and hence, call on the Inspector General of Police and other relevant authorities for swift intervention to avoid unnecessary bloodshed in the community,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a public notice dated December 26, 2022 the eldest man of Iwhreko community, Pa Oviri Henshaw Olotu, suspended illegally elected community leader for involvement in the forgery of his signature.

He restated that youth wing under the influence of the former leader continue to be under indefinite suspension and the activities of other groups that were involved in the forgery of his signature are suspended.