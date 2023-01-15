.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state chapter on Sunday said they were worried that there have not been any arrests in connection with the several attacks on Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ideato Federal constituency, in Imo state.

PDP, through the state Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, following the Saturday evening attack at the hometown of Ikenga, at Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of the state.

The attack allegedly left three persons dead, over thirty vehicles burnt as well as houses set ablaze.

The PDP recalled that there were threatening incidents, messages and phone calls that took place earlier before the attack on Ikenga and that the security agencies should investigate and arrest the suspects.

According to the party, “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the candidate of the Party for Ideato Federal Constituency in the February 25th, 2023 elections.

“At noon of yesterday, January 14, 2023, a heavily armed convoy of three vehicles invaded the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere in Akokwa, and hell was let loose. Three persons were shot dead. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga Ugochinyere. Our candidate escaped death by a whisker. No fewer than thirty-two vehicles were burnt to ashes. Buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives. It was a horrible scene of total warfare.

“Our Party notes that this very sad but deliberate, viciously-intentions attack is an attempt by the usurpers of our mandate to intimidate and silence Imo PDP, which is the darling of the people. Also, that Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Stands out in pro-democracy struggles in Nigeria is one thing these undemocratic elements in Imo State cannot tolerate.

“It is, therefore, telling that the forces of darkness in Imo chose to mark the third anniversary of their January 14th, 2020 imposition through blood and fire, and by their failed plot to eliminate Ikenga Ugochinyere, one of democracy’s strongest defenders. This is not the Imo of our dreams!”

PDP recalled that, “Ikenga’s latest ordeals in the hands of agents of the Imo APC regime began from the moment he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. An appointee of Senator Hope Uzodinma, one Chinasa Nwaneri, was caught on tape, threatening to attack Ikenga Ugochinyere whenever he (Ikenga) would be sighted in Imo State.

“On December 23, 2022, this threat was executed and the first onslaught was launched on Ikenga’s convoy as he arrived in Imo State. What is worrisome is that, in all of these, no arrest has been effected by the Nigeria Police and/or the Department of State Security Services. It is noteworthy that hat thee that the end of lives and property is the sacred responsibility of government Security agencies are supposed to be non-partisan and act without fear or favour. We are deeply worried.”

“Consequently, as law-abiding citizens, we call on security to rise to the occasion and immediately investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book,” PDP said.