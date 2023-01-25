By Dickson Omobola

A group, Yoruba Youths Collective Solidarity Movement, YOCOSOM, on Wednesday, said it will petition the International Criminal Court, ICC, Hague over attack against the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Spokesperson, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere and alleged protection of a suspect.

The Yoruba youths also tasked the Imo State government to hand over the suspect, who is alleged to be the principal suspect in the attack against the CUPP spokesperson.

In a statement by its Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Mr Peter Oyewole, the group condemned the attack on Ugochinyere.

The statement reads: “YOCOSOM commiserates with the CUPP on the unfortunate attack on the home of Ugochinyere, which led to the death of his friends, relatives and destruction of multimillion naira worth of property on Saturday, January 14 this year by hoodlums suspected to be state-sponsored as has been alleged by public affairs analysts and close observers of Nigeria’s politics.

“YOCOSOM condemns such clearly politically motivated bloodshed. It is worrisome that a few days after the threats against Ugochinyere by a suspect went viral, the attack happened to confirm what the latter had threatened would happen.

“We know there is the problem of the so-called unknown gunmen in Imo State but this violent attack has so much to do with the man who had earlier threatened to deal ruthlessly with Ugochinyere.

“This same man works directly with the state government. The governor himself came out to make some comments about the bloody attack that it was Ikenga’s allies who burnt his house, cars and killed three people including his uncle.

“We join other Nigerians to state that the number one suspect in the arson and murders that took place at Ikenga’s country home on January 14 is a suspect, who is an alleged official of the state government.

“Threat to life is a criminal offense, particularly when the threat has been executed. The security agencies, especially the police and Department of State Services, DSS, must get the suspect arrested and investigated.

“We will take this further in the coming days as we will collaborate with some civil society organisations to submit official petitions to the various European and American embassies in addition to petitioning against him at the ICC. We stand firmly in solidarity with the CUPP and its spokesperson in this terrible incident in demanding for quick justice on the crime.”