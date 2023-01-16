By Chinonso Alozie

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate for the Imo East senatorial district, Uche Onyeagocha, on Monday described as a call to a state of anarchy, the last Saturday attack on the candidate of the Ideato Federal constituency, House of Representative, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Onyeagocha stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while condemning the incident.

The PDP senatorial candidate linked it to the progression of sponsored terrorism and act of war to silence the opposition voice in the state.

It was his view that to stop the reoccurrence that Imo people should immediately rise and resist what he termed as an attempt to put Imolites under apprehension.

It should be recalled that Ikenga was attacked and three persons were feared dead and about thirty vehicles were burnt as well as the houses.

However, according to the former House of Representative member, he said: “The PDP Candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Hon. Barr. Uche Onyeagocha condemns in strongest terms the recent invasion, armed attack and an assassination attempt on the life of the PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Ideato federal constituency, and Spokesperson for Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere at his residence, Umukegwu Akokwa in Ideato Imo State, by gunmen which led to the murder of his uncle, police orderlies and setting of his residence ablaze.”

“Such an unprovoked and scurrilous act is a call for anarchy and a vicious attack on democracy and generality of the people of Ideato nation and Imo State at large. We are indeed alarmed and particulardismayedbyn by the probable recession of sponsored terrorism and brazen act of war against opposing voices in the State and wish to condemn without any reservations such an act which has unfortunately become a serious threat to our democracy.

“However, we are appalled by the continued declaration of hostilities and unleashing of terror on the opposition Candidates in the State which has indeed assumed an alarming and unfortunate progression. We, therefore, call on Imolites to rise and res any attempt to foist a fascist regime in the State or put the people under a state of apprehension,” Onyeagocha said.