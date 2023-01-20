By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Atletico Madrid have signed Netherlands international forward Memphis Depay from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

The 28-year-old had become a top target for Diego Simeone’s side following the departures of Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix to Wolves and Chelsea, respectively.

Depay, on the other hand, have been starved of game time at the Camp Nou since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Both sides, last week, entered into negotiation for the former Manchester United forward with the La Liga leaders holding out for a fee of €7 million or the inclusion of Yannick Carrasco in the deal.

The Rojiblancos were, however, unwilling to agree to either condition, and it appeared at some point the deal was not going to pull through.

Ultimately, though, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona struck an agreement over a deal worth €3 million plus another €1 million in potential add-ons.

The 28-year-old completed his medicals in Madrid on Thursday and has signed a contract with the Colchoneros that runs until the summer of 2025.

Depay, who previously played for PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, joined Barca on a free transfer from Olympique Lyonnais in July 2021 on a two-year deal.

The Dutch forward played 42 games for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals before falling out of favour with manager Xavi Hernandez.