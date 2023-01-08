Atletico Madrid are holding out for a £9.5million loan fee and an obligation to buy at £70.5 million for Manchester United target Joao Felix.

Portuguese forward, 23, joined the Spanish giants for £113million back in 2019.

Felix is expected to leave the Spanish capital this month, after falling out of favour with Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

A blizzard of Premier League clubs have been linked with the 23-year-old, but United are currently one of the frontrunners, according to The Mirror’s report.

Erik ten Hag has been looking to bolster his attacking options following the controversial departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in December, and Felix remains a possible target.

United have presented an opening offer of a straight £3m loan for Felix, with a commitment to cover the player’s wages. However, the proposal was rejected by the Atletico’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil when presented by Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes.

The Spanish club have now given the Red Devils until the middle of next week to see if they can match their valuation of the player. It is believed United still have first option on Felix, but will only have 48 hours to match any offers from other clubs.