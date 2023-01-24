By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State has said that only the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will appease the Southeast and restore the stability of the country’s democracy.

The director of Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign committee in the state, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, at a meeting with members of the Inter Party Advisory Committee and PDP support groups in Awka, lamented that the unrest in the Southeast and other parts of the country was due to the failure of the central government, arguing that it has continued to threaten the unity of the country and affecting the economy of the region negatively.

Okonkwo expressed delight that the support for the PDP’s presidential candidate and his running mate in the state has continued to grow ahead of the February 25t presidential elections.

According to him, Atiku is not backing down on his promise to rescue and unite the country, regretting that the APC -controlled federal government had exhibited gross incompetence over the last seven years and divided the country along ethnic lines.

He insisted that Atiku presidency would reorganize the nation from the day of assumption of office to stabilize Nigerian democracy.

Okonkwo reminded the people of the Southeast that what is paramount at this time is true federalism and a liberalized economy, which Atiku has made the core of his campaign and manifesto.

He also argued that a Nigerian president of Southeast extraction is achievable in no distant time, adding however that it requires adequate planning.

He said: “It is for us to be strategic and intentional in forming the necessary alliance, as it was with our founding political fathers, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Alex Ekwueme.

“Given our political complexities, no single region can win the presidency alone, hence the need for an alliance, which we must begin to cultivate with the support for Atiku Abubakar.

“With Atiku’s victory most probable and Nigerians wishing for the PDP to return to power, it’s best for the Southeast to align strategically and take advantage of Atiku Abubakar’s imminent victory to address all issues reverent in the region.

“It’s also worthy of note that with Ifeanyi Okowa, an Igbo man from Delta State being on the ticket with Atiku Abubakar, the Southeast has interest in the election.

“Being a former Vice President and well-known in the country’s polity, Atiku Abubakar is the most qualified, experienced, and respected contender in the race.

“Only Atiku has so far pledged to restructure Nigeria and devolve power across regions, and given his track record and identity as a pan-Nigerian, we have no doubt that he would keep his word.

“We, ndi-Igbo find Atiku appealing because he is our in-law and has a keen interest in the Southeast.”