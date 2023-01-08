.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has urged Nigerians to disregard what it called “the lies of unrepentant liars” against the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar who is currently in London.

The Campaign Office said Atiku is in London at the invitation of the Government of the United Kingdom.

Spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “Atiku is 100% fit and in super form healthwise. The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier.

“Nigerians should henceforth disregard drug-induced statements propelled by Ikebe super like an online medium. “

In another development, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concern over the Edo train station attack.

He expressed his concern in a statement issued by his Media Office, in Abuja, on Sunday.

The candidate decried the attack which occurred on a train station in Igueben LGA of Edo State during which an undetermined number of people were kidnapped by armed men.

He was quoted as describing the incident as unfortunate stating that it “is the latest in a long condemnable line of security breaches previously unseen in our national history.”

While condoling with victims of the attack and their families, the foremost presidential contestant said, “the thoughts of my family and I are with the abducted and their families as we pray for their safe return.”

He further said, “while we pray, it is important to also point out that this serves as the latest reminder of the urgent need to reform our security architecture to better safeguard the lives and properties of the Nigerian citizens.”

The former Vice President enunciate means through which national security could be enhanced to include, including amending our constitution to allow for state and community policing as a first line of security.

He also noted that our security apparatus must pay a greater premium to intelligence gathering and crime prevention than our current reactive approach.

“It is unacceptable for terrorists to plan attacks of this nature, mobilize arms and ammunition, secure funding and move large numbers of people across large spaces without detection by the security agencies,” he said.

He noted the use of technology towards tracking these terrorists and degrading their existing capacity to attack our people across the country.”

Furthermore, the PDP presidential candidate advocates “applying diplomatic pressures needed to stem the free flow of light arms and assault weapons across the West African sub-region and through our borders.

“By doing this we will severely restrict the capacity for terrorists to re-arm themselves to execute attacks.

Atiku said these policy proposals should be followed by “greatly reducing the numbers of out-of-school children on our streets and improving the economy to create jobs for vast numbers of unemployed Nigerians, thereby reducing the pool from which these terrorists recruit people for their nefarious activities.”

According to him, “I believe these actions will go a long way towards reducing incidents of insecurity and providing the secure environment needed for economic growth.”

He noted that he shall commit to implementing these initiatives if Nigerians trust him with their mandate and elect him as president at the election next month.