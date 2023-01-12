By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Management Committee (PCC), Imo State has raised the alarm over the fortunes of the campaign in the state.

State Director of the PCC, Hon. Greg Egu, flanked by some other members, raised the alarm, Thursday, in a press briefing in Owerri.

The PCC said nominees of the former governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, had failed to attend three previous meetings of the committee.

Hon. Egu stated that appeals for the party to unite and work for the success of Atiku/Okowa in the state had failed.

He submitted that the state chairman of the party, Chief Charles Ugwu has also turned his face against the committee.

The director called on the national secretariat of the party to intervene in the matter.

He, however, maintained that the committee was working round the clock to ensure the success of the campaign.