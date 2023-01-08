.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Director, of Atiku Support Group, Senator Baraka Sani has unveiled the agriculture sector plans of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for smallholder farmers in the country.

She spoke to newsmen on Sunday at the first Kano state All agricultural Value Chain And All Commodities Conference that took place in the metropolis.

Baraka explained that the farmers are gathered to be enlightened on their role and input on the agriculture sector plan of Atiku in Hausa while describing the gathering as a capacity-building programme.

She described the farmers as forming the bedrock of the economy that contribute to the gross domestic output and can therefore not be neglected in any development plan for the country.

Some of the plans Atiku has for farmers include among others, an increase in the funding of the sector from N41 trillion in 2021 to N55 trillion in 2030, mechanization of the sector and the expansion of the total land mass used for farming in Nigeria.

“Part of Atiku’s plans for food security in Nigeria is that he will increase the funding that reaches the farmers from N41 trillion in 2021 to N55 trillion in 2030 by the grace of God.

“This will be achieved through the enhancement of dry season farming.

“For example, Nigeria has the capacity to farm 3.1 million hectares but presently only seventy thousand hectares is put to use in the country which is equivalent to about only 2 per cent of what can be done.

“Expanding government investment in the sector through the provision of modern warehouses, which will reduce post-harvest loss of products” she stated.

With about 2000 farmers in attendance from several farmers associations across the Northwest, Baraka stated that Atiku plans to enhance food security in Nigeria and farmers have a role to play in that.

She, therefore, called on the farmers to support Atiku Abubakar in order to make the plans a reality.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Alhaji Abdullahi Ali Maiburodi, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), who was represented by Alhaji Sani Sarkin Noma gave a breakdown of the plights of farmers in the region.

They expressed support for Atiku who they describe as one of them and believe he is going to tackle their problems head-on when he becomes Nigeria’s president.