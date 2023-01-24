Former presidential aide to ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku’s Abubakar because Atiku has shown track record of investing in human capital development of Nigerians as well as developing the country.

Pastor Omokri, who is equally a bestselling author, also noted that Atiku will not award shady projects to cronies like other candidates have done in their respective periods when they were in government.

Omokri said this in his 106th series on why he believes Nigerians won’t be making the wrong choice if they vote massively for Atiku.

Also, in his 105th series, Omokri urged Nigerians supporting the various candidates not to spoil the relationships they have with their peers on the bases of mete politics, noting that politicians will make peace with themselves after the election but that the people might not be able to do so with themselves just because they ruined their personal relationships over the politicians.

According to Omokri, after Atiku will emerge victorious at the polls, he would extend a hand of friendship to Obi, Tinubu, Kwankwaso and the other candidates who would accept his victory.

He said at that time, supporters of the candidates would realize that they ruined their personal relationships for no just cause.

Equally in his 104th series, pastor Omokri said only Atiku can boast of having ever led the economic team that revamped the banking sector I’m Nigeria before now.

He said the other candidates cannot make any of such claims because they did not attain such achievements.

His statements read thus:

“Day 106 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: No government, business, or individual can make money via saving money in banks. You can only make money by investing money. And when Peter Obi saved Anambra state’s money in a bank in which he had interests, it was an investment for him, but a savings for Anambra. Someone made big money from that deal, and it was not Anambra!

And when Alpha Beta collects taxes for Lagos state government, and keeps an unreasonably and unusually high percentage as commission, Lagos is not best served. Such a sweetheart deal benefits somebody, and that person may have a particular penchant for bullion vans.

The truth is that governments should be investing money in its people, and infrastructure, and in the economy. Money is not an ornament that you use to decorate a bank vault. It should be out there boosting economic growth, increasing the human development index, and uniting the nation by building roads, railways, and sea and airports that make it easier to traverse Nigeria.

And that is something Waziri Atiku Abubakar understands. He has a demonstrable history of doing exactly this.

That is why as Chairman of the National Economic Council, he made recommendations to the President to invest in infrastructural and institutional development that today serves Nigeria, such as the Olorunsogo power plant, nationwide road construction under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, which was established in 2002, the Niger Delta Development Commission, and the increase in minimum wage following the National Minimum Wage Act of May Day, 2000.

Furthermore, Waziri Atiku Abubakar believes that taxes paid by Nigerians should be collected by an agency set up by the government for the purpose of serving the interests of all Nigerians, and not a private corporation, clandestinely set up by those in government, for the purpose of enriching themselves.

If you want a government that invests in you, and uses your tax Naira for you and your family, then I urge you to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Similarly, in his 105th series, pastor Omokri said thus:

“What Will Happen After The Election

The reason there is a university course called political science, and there is no university degree called political emotion, is because politics is a science. Peter Obi is dreaming. Kwankwaso is preparing for 2027. Only Waziri Atiku and Asiwaju Tinubu are really contesting in 2023!

Kwankwaso knows what he is doing. He is following the Buhari formula of contesting for the sake of the North. How many Southern states has he bothered to have a rally in? That should give you a clue. In 2027, he will run with a suitable Southerner. Maybe Obi, if by that time, Obi has learnt his lesson. If not, then perhaps Wike, or someone else from the South-South or Southeast. He is playing a long game. Peter Obi is like his supporters. Blinded by emotion. Only defeat will give him sight.

Waziri Atiku and Asiwaju Tinubu are both SDP men from 1993. One of them will be President and that is Waziri Atiku. Tinubu is not too concerned about that. As long as Waziri can assure him that the Southwest will remain his, Tinubu will accept the result of the election. So long as Waziri can assure a level playing ground in Kano, Kwankwaso will accept his victory. And if he pledges to allow Obi continue to trade without any restrictions, like the trader he is, Obi too will accept his election.

After Election Day, on Saturday February 25, 2023, Waziri Atiku will stretch out a hand of friendship to all the other contestants. One by one, they will ALL accept it. Meanwhile, you are spoiling your friendships and relationships over people who will still settle after election

Don’t be deceived. Politics is war by other means. Of which the soldiers are politicians. The armies are political parties. The guns are promises. And the bullets are money. Elections are not cheap. It applies in every country practicing democratic party politics. So after your loss, your eye will clear and you will settle quickly with the winner, if the winner is wise enough to give you a path to recover your expenses.”

In his 104th series, pastor Omokri said out of all the presidential candidates, only Atiku can make bold claim of championing the economic team and policies that salvaged the bad state of the Nigerian banking sector in the past when he was at the helm of affairs.

He said the other candidates who had chances at the helm of affairs in their respective categories, cannot boast of same as they did not deliver on that promise despite having had the chances then.

Omokri’s statement reads thus:

“Day 104 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: In the year 2023, Nigeria’s banking sector is facing a crisis. The independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria is being undermined by state actors. As a result, many banks have a liquidity challenge, others have a foreign exchange issue, brought on by several factors, chief of which are Nigeria’s dwindling revenues even as our population is exploding.

The last time Nigeria had such a depression in her banking industry, the Waziri Atiku Abubakar led National Economic Council intervened, and together with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the banking sector was revamped in 2004.

Nigeria does not need a neophyte in the midst of these challenges. We do not need a pilot that says ‘I know how to fly a plane in rough weather’. We need one who can say, ‘I have flown a plane in rough weather before.’

And of the Presidential candidates, only Waziri Atiku Abubakar can make that statement of fact.

This is a leader that the nation can coalesce around, and that is why I urge you and your friends and family to hire Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.