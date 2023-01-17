Festus Keyamo and Atiku Abubakar

By Miftaudeen Raji

The spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Festus Keyamo has maintained that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have no alliances with Michael Achimugu, who is said to be a former aide of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He said, “We’ve no alliances with Mike Achimugu. What do you expect them to say? They have no modicum of shame. They have no iota of shame. These are the types of people, who are asking Nigerians to vote for them. No iota of shame for them.

“I am going to court and so, if they wish this thing away, it will not go away, I will continue…I do this under three capacities; I’m a member of the inner bar; secondly, I’m an ordinary concerned Nigerian, who has the right to bring perpetrators of crimes to book;

“thirdly, even before I was minister, I was an active prosecutor for the EFCC for more than 15 years so I have a duty to help them follow up on whistleblowers,” he said.

He added, “I’m proceeding to court. And if Asiwaju says, “Festus you’re diverting from my campaign, just campaign for me.” I will say take your campaign because this is national interest. I have taken it personal.”

Recall that Tinubu and Atiku had called for the arrest and disqualification of each other over allegations of graft.

The APC PCC had called for the arrest and prosecution of Atiku over Breach of the Code of Conduct Act, Money Laundering, Criminal Breach of Trust and Conspiracy, which was described as #AtikuGate.

Citing a video clip made by one Michael Achimugu, said to be a former aide of the PDP standard bearer, Tinubu said Atiku as vice president between 1999 and 2007, colluded with his then boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, to operate an illegal account tagged, “Special Purpose Vehicles” SPVs.

He accused the PDP-led administration between 1999 and 2007 of running a criminal enterprise, describing the era as the “SPV Years.”

Reacting to the allegations, Atiku and the PDP described Tinubu as a convict, who should not be in the presidential race, adding that Tinubu’s alleged $460,000 drug money forfeiture was evidence of a crime.