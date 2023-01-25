By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Atiku Youth Wing has called for the sack of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, for using tax payers money to prosecution his personal political interest, especially his recent call for enforcement agencies to arrest the former Vice President who is their Presidential Candidates Atiku Abubakar over unfounded allegations.

This was made known by the Director General of the Atiku Youth Wing, Comrade Odih Rowland, recently noted that Nigerians cannot be funding someone who is using taxpayers money to prosecute his personal political aspirations and intimidating the former Vice President of Nigeria who is a major tax payer.

Odih said that calling on enforcement agencies of government to arrest a former Vice President of Nigeria, and the Presidential Candidate of a leading political party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over unfounded allegations was going too far for someone being paid with taxpayers money.

It is on this premise that we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the sack of the Minister for Labour and employment for abuse of office and using taxpayers money to project a Presidential Candidate who has unresolved Drug trafficking and corruption allegations against him and is unwilling initiate any legal action to clear his name.

He noted that unfortunately Festus Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and forgets the fundamental Principle of Equity, which says “ He who comes to Equity must come with clean hands” and now we ask if the Minister turned partisan politician came with clean hands in his allegations, especially because he has in the past taken his present boss to court over his certificates.

Odih averred that Keyamo’s continued stay in office as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will present Nigeria to the globe as a country with very low moral values and would make Nigeria unattractive to serious minded countries who are willing to take advantage of our huge potentials especially when our Principal become President. We are saying President Buhari can avoid this distraction.