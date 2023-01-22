….Nigerians, more concerned about #AtikuGate, SPV, says Keyamo

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has again described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as unfit to be president.

The APC PCC was reacting to calls by Atiku’s spokespersons on the security agencies to arrest it’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on drug-related allegations.

Describing the PDP Presidential Campaign Council PCC as copycats, Chief Spokesperson of the APC PCC and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN said the opposition party has only copied APC’s style.

The APC PCC had recently asked anti-graft agencies to arrest the PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar over an illegal account, Special Purpose Vehicle SPV, he allegedly created as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

“I’m laughing: these PDP fellows are pathetic: I was told they copied our style and all their spin doctors held a joint conference. Copycats. Nothing new. All old, unproven stories against @officialABAT. What is gripping the nation now is the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV). #Atikugate”, Keyamo tweeted.

In a separate statement, Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity of the APC PCC said it was obvious that Atiku and the PDP are yet to recover from the bombshell released last week by the APC PCC, which questioned the morality of their candidate to remain in the race, “following his own damaging self-confession”.

“At the press conference we called on the security agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President for running Special Purpose Vehicles used to loot the treasury of the country, in what is now known as Atikugate”, said Onanuga.

He said since the scandal broke out, along with legal action to compel anti-graft agencies to perform their role, “Atiku and his party, PDP have laboured in vain to deflect and cover up with their series of ad hominem arguments”.

He said instead of Atiku apologizing to Nigerians for abusing his office and position of trust in the past, Atiku’s spokesmen continue to dig deeper into the hole they already found themselves in by raising many false allegations against Tinubu.

Part of the statement reads; “The latest chapter in Atiku and PDP’s comedy is the rehash of old tales and fables that have no basis in facts and reality against our candidate.

“Our stand remains that Atiku Abubakar lacks the character to be the president of Nigeria.

“He is unfit to lead our country because he can be an easy target for compromises that will be against national interest.

“Atiku in deeds and words has shown that he cannot be trusted to manage the resources of Nigeria.

“And we believe that the characters who still parade themselves as his spokespersons have lost their minds. This is why they think Nigerians can be swayed by all their deliberate falsehoods and the lies they manufacture everyday against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deceive the public, when they should all be remorseful for the legendary corruption of their boss”.