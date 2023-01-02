By Nwafor Sunday

The Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour party, LP, Peter Obi by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike who at the flag-off of the construction of Akpabu-Odido Road in Emohua and Ahoada West local government areas, mocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP Alhaji Atiku Abuabakar, saying something is fundamentally wrong for ones principal to recommend another person for a position.

Obasanjo had in a letter to the Nigerian youths, urged Nigerians to support Peter Obi, noting that the country needs a “selfless, courageous, honest, patriotic, in short, outstanding leadership with character and fear of God beyond what we have had in recent past”.

Reacting to the recommendation on Monday, Wike accused Atiku and his people of going to Obasanjo to lobby for recommendation.

He advised Atiku to blame Obasanjo and leave G-5 governors alone.

His words: “If you are a bad product you are a bad product, if you are a good product you are a good product. After all, why calling me and Ortom? You worked under somebody the person has recommended to Nigerians another person. Is it me? Do you know what is called recommendation?

“I worked with somebody for eight years, and we are using it to campaign that when we are in office we did well. Then my boss is recommending another person, not me. There is something fundamentally wrong. Am I the one. So why me me me always…

“Am I Obsanajo who recommended another person. Now your boss has recommended another person order than you.

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything. When I saw the letter last night, I was touched. If your principal cannot recommend you, then there is something fundamentally wrong.

“After all you people went to your principal to lobby him to recommend you, it took your principal a long time. He now wrote a letter to Nigerians and said look, I am not too comfortable.

“I am not bothered about other people, I mean this one worked with you. He knows, I am not the one who said this one, that one. Everyone should carry their problem and go where they are and leave me alone. Leave Ortom alone. Leave G-5 Governors alone. Face your problem where your problem is.”