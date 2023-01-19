The foremost support group management body of Atiku Support Organisation (ASO) has announced dissolution of its state structures and its liaison officers nationwide.

The national leadership said the decision becomes necessary to create room for the all important restructuring of the organization and for better delivery ahead of the February presidential eection.

In a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, signed by ASO’s Director-General, Abubakar Kabir Babawo, assured it will continue to do all that is necessary in ensuring its members remain fully committed to its objectives.

Babawo declared that all state chapters and their coordinators and deputies, in particular, will be given priority to return back to their positions based on their loyalty, honesty, commitment, track record of competence, leadership skills and capacity.

The statement said: “After carrying out a holistic assessment of the Atiku Support Organisation, and in particular the very crucial state leadership, the executive management of ASO has decided to dissolve all state structures and ASO Liaison officers with immediate effect. A sole administrator in each state will be appointed within 5 working days to manage its affairs while restructuring is underway. Liaison officers remain permanently dissolved.

“This decision was well thought out and executed to create room for the necessary restructuring of the organization, for better delivery ahead of the February elections. Atiku Support Organization, the foremost support group management body, and major youth mobilization vehicle, has consistently played an outstanding role in promoting the noble objectives of His Excellency and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and it aims to continue to do so.

“To safeguard and promote its mandate, it will continue to do all that is necessary in ensuring its members remain fully committed to its objectives.

“All state chapters and their coordinators and deputies, in particular, will be given priority to return back to their positions based on the following criteria; Loyalty, honesty, & Commitment, Track record of competence, Leadership skills and Capacity.

“Let me also affirm that all ward, local government, and zonal structures remain valid. Where members have been found to meet the criteria, they may be re-appointed, while suitable replacements will be made where required.

“The Atiku Support Organisation wishes to express its most profound appreciation for the hard work and sacrifice of its members over the years and enjoins them to continue to keep the faith in the Recover Nigeria mission of our principal, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar GCON.”