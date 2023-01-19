…set to reorganise for tasks ahead

The executive management of the Atiku Support Organisation, ASO said it has dissolved all state structures and ASO Liaison officers with immediate effect.

The ASO made this disclosure in a statement signed by its Director General, Atiku Support Organisation-ASO, Abubakar Kabir Babawo on Thursday.

It said a sole administrator in each state will be appointed within five working days to manage its affairs while restructuring is underway. Liaison officers remain permanently dissolved.

According to the statement, the decision was well thought out and executed to create room for the necessary restructuring of the organisation, for better delivery ahead of the February elections.

Babawo said, “The Atiku Support Organization, the foremost support group management body, and major youth mobilization vehicle, has consistently played an outstanding role in promoting the noble objectives of His Excellency and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and it aims to continue to do so.

“To safeguard and promote its mandate, it will continue to do all that is necessary in ensuring its members remain fully committed to its objectives.

“All state chapters and their coordinators and deputies, in particular, will be given priority to return back to their positions based on the following criteria;

1. Loyalty, Honesty, & Commitment

2. Track record of competence

3. Leadership skills and capacity.

“Let me also affirm that all ward, local government, and zonal structures remain valid. Where members have been found to meet the criteria, they may be re-appointed, while suitable replacements will be made where required.

“The Atiku Support Organisation wishes to express its most profound appreciation for the hard work and sacrifice of its members over the years and enjoins them to continue to keep the faith in the Recover Nigeria mission of our principal, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar GCON.”