Atiku Abubakar with The Right Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP—Minister for Development and Africa in the Foreign,

Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) during a meeting in the UK. (Photo: Twitter)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after an economic stakeholders meeting in the United Kingdom.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, shared the video of Atiku’s arrival via his verified Twitter page on Friday morning.

Omokri tweeted, “The Next President of Nigeria (God Willing) Is Back in Nigeria After a Most Successful Trip To The UK.”

In the video, which has now gone viral, Atiku could be seen in the company of Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kogi Senator Dino Melaye; former National PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; erstwhile Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his aides.

Recall that the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation Atiku Abubakar, said he was in the United Kingdom to discuss areas of potential future collaboration between Nigeria and the UK.