.

…prefers using doors instead of windows

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Special Assistant to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Mr Phrank Shaibu, has said his principal remains a stickler to the rule of law and due process in his public and private life.

Shaibu who spoke to Vanguard in a telephone chat on Sunday, also said Atiku Abubakar, has a preference for using doors to enter a house rather than windows.

The Atiku media aide said this in response to a question by Vanguard on the declaration by the River’s State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the window of opportunity for the G-5 governors to reconcile with the PDP and its Presidential Candidate was closing.

He said, “With all due respect to the Governor, I would like to state for the records that His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, is a respecter of the rule of law and due process in public life and in private.

“He prefers to use the door when entering a house rather than the window as is being suggested in certain quarters.

“A growing number of Nigerians are identifying with the rescue and rebuild Nigeria agenda of the PDP which the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket represents.

“ We are confident that by the Grace of God, this will translate into votes that will return the PDP to Aso Rock on May 29th, 2023.”