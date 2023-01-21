… promises to complete Niger Boro Port

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to improve security and expedite action on infrastructural development nation wide.

Atiku made the promise while addressing a crowd of party supporters, in Minna, the Niger State Capital during the PDP Presidential campaign rally, on Saturday.

While expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their support for the PDP over the years, the candidate said now that the people have experienced live as citizens under the PDP and the All Progressives Congress which deceived them, they are now better positioned to vote wisely.

He said, “We want to appreciate the people of Niger for their support since we came to the state, may God bless you all. We pray that God bring peace to the state.

“You know that only PDP can bring peace to Niger. When PDP was in power from 1999 to 2015 was there inaecurity in Niger?

“We want to assure you that if you return PDP we will eliminate insecurity in Niger. We also assure you that the Baro port that the PDP first constructed before you demanded for change, now have you seen the change?

“What did the change brought? Insecurity, hardship and economic meltdown. We appeal to you to return PDP for improved security, development and other things in Niger and the country at large.

“I want to remind the people of Niger, most of the schools, universities, roads and hospitals, let’s assume you voted for APC. Have you not seen the difference? Now is time for another change.“

Speaking in a similar vein, National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said, “Niger state is the biggest state by landmass in Nigeria, 76,000sq km, It is bigger than most countries in the world. Niger state has beautiful land, Niger state has a lot of water resources, Niger state has energy and that is why you are called the power centre of Nigeria.

“Niger state, unknown to so many people, has the highest concentration of mineral resources ranging from gold to every other thing possible under the ground.

“But unfortunately, under the APC, Niger state is almost the headquarter of poverty. It is also the headquarters of insecurity.

“At some point, 10 of the local government in Niger state were occupied by bandits, yet we have a government that promised that it will give you change, it will give you security, it will give you development. I just want to tell my good people of Niger state that it is time to come back home. “

Also, the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, accused the ruling APC of taking the state and the nation backwards many years.

He said, “In the last eight years, the APC government has done a great damage to Nigeria. They brought poverty to us, they brought insecurity to us, they have divided Nigeria and that is not what we want as a people.

“PDP has brought a father, a man who is humble, a man who is ready to care for you, a man who is ready to love all Nigerians, a man who does not care whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, he is ready to attend to your needs and that is Atiku Abubakar.

“We are very convinced that he is able to unit Nigeria again. We are very convinced that he is able to work with all, particularly the security agencies to make sure that we have peace in this country again.”