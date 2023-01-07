John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has mocked the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for dragging President Mohammadu Buhari into his campaign.

The PDP Campaign said Tinubu’s attempt to use Buhari to launder his stained image will fall flat.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “It is indeed ludicrous that Asiwaju Tinubu who is badgered with narcotic and many corruption allegation stains is now seeking President Buhari’s presence in his campaign after he had boastfully claimed that he (President Buhari) had no political relevance and could not become President until he (Tinubu) came to his rescue.

“Nigerians watched as Tinubu’s publicity derided, scorned and disparaged President Buhari and even demonstrated how, according to him, President Buhari cried after losing election thrice until he (Tinubu) picked him up, wiped his tears and made him President.

“Nigerians are therefore wondering what roles Tinubu, who disparaged Buhari as not having political weight, now wants President Buhari to play in the campaign for which he is forcefully dragging him to the arena, if not to smear Mr. President with his putrid stains.

“Nigerians are wondering what President Buhari, with his professed aversion to corruption and drug related issues, will be saying while presenting Asiwaju Tinubu to the electorate in rallies, if he ever does.

“Will President Buhari be explaining to Nigerians the link the APC Presidential Candidate had with narcotics for which a Court of competent jurisdiction in the United States of America ordered the forfeiture of a gargantuan sum of $460,000 found in Tinubu’s account as proceeds of illicit transactions?

“Will Buhari be apologising to Nigerians for approving, as a military Head of State, the execution of a set of Nigerians for a drug-related offence only to now be presenting someone that forfeited money in a narcotic-related matter as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?“

He further said, “Does President Buhari have answers to the malodourous issues of perjury, certificate forgery and inconsistencies in age, educational qualification and ancestry that are plaguing Asiwaju Tinubu or has President Buhari any explanation on who Asiwaju’s classmate were at the Government College, Ibadan or at the non-existent Aroloya primary school?

“Will President Buhari provide explanation for how the picture of former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, was stolen and used to fraudulently depict Tinubu as a bright young man in APC Presidential Campaign documentary?

“It has become clear that Asiwaju Tinubu, who does not believe in President Buhari’s political currency and relevance is dragging President Buhari into his deflated campaign as a decoy to transfer his corruption and criminal allegation burdens on Mr. President.

“It is however imperative that the APC Presidential candidate should know that it is too late in the day to stage such a political stunt given that his image has gone beyond redemption.

“He must learn to face his woes by personally providing answers for the allegations after which he should apologize to Nigerians and quit the Presidential race, since the people have already reached a consensus on his rejection at the polls.

“Nigerians are not willing to compromise their determination to rescue our nation by voting in the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, whose credentials of integrity, hard work, capacity, relevant experience, presence of mind and readiness to deliver have distinguished him to lead our nation at this critical time.