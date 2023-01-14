..Atiku will ensure justice in Nigeria – PCC

By Chinonso Alozie

The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state chapter, has flagged off its campaign for the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo state, for the 2023 presidential elections.

The flag off campaign took place at the St. Brigids Pavilion, at Ahiara junction, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state.

Speaking on the campaign on Saturday, the State Chairman of the PDP, Charles Ugwu, thanked “The people of Ahiazu for coming out in their numbers to welcome his team for the rally. We assure you that PDP remains the only party that has the wellbeing of the people as its main focus.”

Adding his voice the former governor of Imo state and the Imo State Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Emeka Ihedioha, said: “Jettison any other consideration and focus on delivering the Presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for Ahiazu Mbaise and other parts of the state cannot afford to do otherwise at this critical time in the history of Nigeria.

“We also call our people to ensure support for Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, candidate for Imo East, Senatorial Candidate, Hon. Emeka Chinedu, candidate for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency and Engr. Rex Okoro, candidate for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency and

“We have a duty to prove that our party is the dominant party in Mbaise land. There is no controversy to the fact that Mbaise is the headquarters of PDP in Imo State. We have demonstrated it in the previous elections and I am sure we will do it again.

“Now listen, our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar and our brother, Ifeanyi Okowa, will ensure that there is justice in our land. We will witness once again, a reassurance of democratic values, infrastructure development, security, and above all, a Godfearing leadership that will be responsive and responsible to ensuring good governance.

“We don’t have any alternative to the Atiku/Okowa ticket and therefore we must work very hard to secure victory. His Excellency Atiku Abubakar has assured us of proper inclusion in the scheme of things and we must make sure that we deliver the votes to the 241 candidates we have.”

Present at the event were 2023 candidates of the PDP senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly. Members of the PCC, as well as past members of the national and state assembly members, former commissioners among others.