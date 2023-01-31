.

*We’ll boost Atiku’s image– Taofik

By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

THE Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, in Lagos State, yesterday, inaugurated a seven-man Ad-hoc Media and Publicity Committee in Lagos to rejuvenate image of PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Inaugurating the ad hoc committee at the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Office in Lagos, the Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa PCC for the state, Mr Tolagbe Animashaun said that the committee became necessary to further promote Atiku.

Animashaun said that the ad hoc committee would be led by a former Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Gani Taofik, while the Vice Chairman would be Mr Muka Popoola, and the Secretary, Mr Jackson Omobiorowo.

Other members of the committee are Messrs Justice Uhuegbu, Felix Oboagwina, Adeyinka Amosu and Mrs Mojisola Olusoga.

He said: “The Committee is under the direct supervision of the Directorate of Media and Publicity.”

In his response, the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Mr Taofik said that members were experienced about the job having done same in 2015 when PDP won many legislative seats in the state.

He said: “These veterans, who are part of the 2015 electoral success of PDP in Lagos where PDP won six House of Representatives’ seat and eight House of Assembly seats, will not fail the council.

“We want to improve on that. We are not going to be kindergarten about the job. We are going to be serious.

“We will do all we can to represent the image of Alhaji Atiku as a person and the image of the party in Lagos to give us the results that will upset the APC in Lagos.

“The APC should not sleep with their two eyes closed again.”

Decrying alleged attacks and harassment against PDP candidate in Lagos, Taofik called for a level playing field for the will of the will of the people to prevail in the polls.