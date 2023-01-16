Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the background of alleged money laundering, the spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs, Presidential Campaign Management Committee of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dino Melaye said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is not afraid of being investigated.

Melaye stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

According to Melaye, Atiku remains the most investigated Nigerian, who has always submitted himself for investigation several times in the country.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar is a democrat, he’s a Nigerian. He has always been available for investigation. He has been investigated time and time again and come out very clean with clean status.

“So, you do not need the permission of Atiku to investigate him. We are not afraid of an investigation, because he’s the most investigated Nigerian and if you investigate him again he will come out clean,” he added.

The PDP spokesperson, however, insisted that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the person, who is expected to be investigated and prosecuted.

“He is the one that has been indicted already in a certified court indictment. He is the man that has faced the Code of Conduct before,” he said.