By Adeola Badru

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to introduce reforms to enhance the status of traditional institutions in the country.

Atiku, made the pledge, while speaking at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun yesterday amidst Prominent PDP leaders who accompanied him.

Those who accompanied the PDP’s presidential candidate, included his running mate, Dr. Ifyanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, his predecessor, Prince Uche Secondus, Idris Wada, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dino Melaye, Namadi Sambo and Sule Lamido.

Others are Indidi Elumelu, Abdul Ningi, Bonie Haruna, Lyel Imoke, Yakubu Dogara and Philip Aduda.

Atiku, speaking at the palace, told the Olubadan that his government when elected, would introduce reforms that will allow the traditional rulers perform their roles as expected.

Atiku admitted that Nigeria is currently facing issues like insecurity but noted that traditional rulers have roles to play in maintaining peace and security in their domains.

He added that such reforms when introduced would place traditional rulers in a position to ensure peace and security in their areas.

Atiku said: “Let me assure you that the PDP government will bring some reforms to enhance the position of traditional rulers.”

“To ensure that the traditional institutions play roles in ensuring security in the country.”

“I remember that during the colonial regime, the traditional rulers play significant roles in ensuring security in their domains.”

“The PDP will introduce the reforms to ensure that traditional institutions take their rightful place. The government will dialogue with the people of various sections and areas in the country. These are the things we plan to introduce when we come to power.”

“The Olubadan who spoke through one of his High Chiefs, Tajudeen Ajibola advised Atiku to tackle insecurity in the country.”

While calling for the creation of Ibadan State, Atiku said: “On behalf of the Kabiesi, the Kabiesi said that we need Ibadan State. The people of Ibadan, don’t you want Ibadan state?. We want you to fix security in the country.”