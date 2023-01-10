…says excluding Atiku who is national, other candidates are tribalistic

Pastor Reno Omokri has said that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will never complain like Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu of Labour and All Progressive Congress parties, respectively, have been complaining on national media about being insulted by political loyalists of their opponents.

Pastor Omokri said the Waziri Adamawa cannot complain because he is prepared and has the mettle to lead Nigeria, unlike others whom he said are not prepared and are not capable of leading Nigeria.

Pastor Omokri said this in his 91st series on why he believes Atiku is the best choice for Nigerians.

Similarly, in his 90th series,

“Day 91 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Peter Obi and his deputy were on Chsnnels TV complaining and shedding tears over the criticism they have received this campaign cycle. And Bola Tinubu also complained that he does not check up on social media, because they “abuse the hell out of me.”

But the truth is that Waziri Atiku Abubakar is the most criticised politician in Nigeria, by political opponents and their sponsored social media stooges. Yet, he has NEVER complained. He knows it comes with the territory and is not fazed out. He takes it in his stride.

The mentality and toughness of a leader can be gauged by how he or she responds to criticism. If criticism makes you cry, or causes you to shut off from social media or the traditional media, then it means that you lack the leadership mettle and will crack under fire.

Waziri Atiku will never complain, because he has the tolerance needed for the job. If media critics can shake you, what would more important things like war, pandemics, economic crises and political tension do to you?

Nigeria needs a strong leader, not a cry baby kindergarten President. That is why I urge you and your families and friends to please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”

In his 90th series, the former presidential aide said that except for Atiku Abubakar, every other candidates vying for the number seat in the country are all tribal, including in their agenda.

He said only Atiku is a national candidate -body and spirit – who wants Nigeria to remain one great nation of a people with a common destiny.

According to him:

“Day 90 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: On Saturday, February 25, 2023, ask yourself whether you want Nigeria to move forward and become a nation, or if you prefer that she remains just a country. Because, the 2023 election is between three tribal candidates, and one national candidate. Three candidates, who want Nigeria to be a country of three regions, and one candidate, who wants Nigeria to be a nation of one people with a common destiny.

Tinubu is an emilokan candidate. He himself admitted as much on Friday, June 3, 2022, when he said he was running because it is the turn of the Southwest to produce the next President. He is not running because he is the best candidate, or because he has a solution to Nigeria’s challenges. He is running out of a sense of entitlement.

Peter Obi is an Indigenous Peoples of Biafra compliant candidate. He has publicly defended IPOB and the armed wing, the Eastern Security Network. He has also publicly admitted to meeting them in Onitsha, after IPOB was classified as a terror organisation. The IPOB flag is on his hero beer. How can such an individual preside over Nigeria? He can be an IPOB President, but he should NEVER be Nigeria’s president. That is a national security risk.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is like Aminu Kano, strong in Kano, weak everywhere else. He is not even pretending to make an appeal outside the Northwest. He is content in being and remaining a regional champion.

Only Waziri Atiku is national. He is not for any part of Nigeria. He is got every part of Nigeria. His base is the nation, not a region. He does not subscribe to any militant or insurgent group, neither does he pander to Arewa Consultative Forum, or any other regional sociopolitical organisation. That is why he will win!

It is common sense really. In the history of Nigeria, tribal candidates have never won a Presidential election. Shagari, Obasanjo and Jonathan won because they were national. Buhari lost thrice as a regional champion, until he went national.

History is on Waziri Atiku’s side, and on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023, please also be by this nationalist’s side and vote the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.