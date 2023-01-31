John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace and put in place economic policies that will boost the Nigerian economy if elected.

Atiku made the pledge while addressing party supporters during his campaign rally in Sokoto, on Tuesday.

He said, “People of Sokoto State I want to use this opportunity to condole with the people of the state over loss of lives due to bandits activities in the past years.

“ I promised to ensure security of lives and return peace in the state and Nigeria of large if you elect PDP. We will ensure that there is peace for businessmen, cattle rearers, fishermen, farmers and other; they will carry out their trades in peace.

“Secondly, I promised to eradicate poverty in the country that is why we set aside $10 billion for businessmen, youths and women, I will ensure that they have Capital to eradicate poverty in the county.

“ I want to promise you that the road from Sokoto to Gusau to Funtua by the grace of God will be reconstructed.

“ It is noteworthy. Sokoto is around the border with other African countries I promise to open these borders for our people and other people to enjoy trade relationship with them.

“The incoming PDP government will ensure that there is no strike in the Universities. I promised to give our farmers, cattle rearers capital to continue with their trade, because the moment we restore peace they will just start their trade.”

Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel who spoke in a similar vein described the people of the state as hospitable.

He said, “What we are seeing in Sokoto is wonderful, this demonstrates something very clearly that the youths, the elders and the stakeholders of this seat of caliphate, it used to be the most peaceful of all the states in this country.

“But today it is a strange thing because of insecurity, when you don’t have peace there is no development, when you don’t have peace you will not think very well, as we were coming today, one of the major points of the Atiku Campaign Organization, we are telling you that our leader, the next President has what it takes to provide you peace that have eluded you.

“He wants to make sure he unify the country, he has what it takes to take the youths back, to have what to eat and to move them from the lower class into the middle class.

“Today we are aware of the suffering of the people and if you look at his covenant with Nigeria you will know that this is a man who knows the way. This is the man who is ready to lead the way, he loves the people, he has capacity. “

In his remarks, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council and Governor Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal said, “We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation we the PDP family for the honour dine to us.

“I want to affirm to you that the federal government will be for Sokoto State people, therefore, there should be no dulling on the day of election, come out and vote en masse, and by God’s grace, Atiku is the next president.

“Atiku will deliver on all the promises to recover Nigeria from insecurity, poverty and whatever malaise we are suffering at the moment, by the home Atiku became the president on May 29, 2023 the issue of insecurity will be over.“