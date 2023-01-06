.

By Dr. Charles Olisa

Flowing from the misrule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Government for the past seven and a half (7 1/2) years what Nigerians need now more than any other thing is a unifier and this has been adequately presented in the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

My sincere reasons for the above are not farfetched.

For the first time in the history of Nigeria, we have two seasoned administrators and grassroots, politicians as candidates and running mates on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Candidate,former Vice President of our Great Country – Nigeria has been in active politics for over four decades,while his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has rose through the ranks as a Local Government Chairman, Commissioner, Secretary to State Government, Senator and now incumbent Governor Delta State.

The positive implications is that we will be having a Presidency that need not dissipate time, energy and resources learning the workings of government in a democratic setting unlike the present APC led Government that took more than five (5) years to learn on the job and are still learning even at the twin-light of their administration.

Secondly, the Atiku/Okowa ticket will balance the power distribution between the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria.

For example, since the return of democracy in the fourth Republic in 1999, the North will be completing ten (10) years tenure with the expiration of President Buhari’s administration in May 29,2023.

While the southern part of the country has done fourteen (14) years.

The breakdown is as follows:

SOUTHERN PART OF NIGERIA;

(1) CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO 1999-2007(8 years)

(2) DR GOODLUCK JONATHAN 2010-2015(6 years)

NORTHERN PART OF NIGERIA ;

(1)ALHAJI MUSA YAR’ADUA

2007-2010(2 years).

(2) PRESIDENT MUHAMMAD BUHARI (2015-2023)

From the above, the Southerners have done fourteen (14) years;and the Northerners will complete ten(10) years in May 29,2023.

This clearly presupposes that the North has had less than the South (deficit of four years) in holding the position of the Presidency since the return of democratic rule in May 29,1999.

So, the Atiku/Okowa ticket will ultimately balance the deficit in the power distribution between the North and the South.

Frankly speaking, the North will complete ten(10) years ,while the Southern part has done fourteen (14)years.

It is morally right , equitable and just ,for Nigerians irrespective of their political leanings and tribe to support a Northerner, who is as unifier for another four(4)years to balance the Political distribution of power.

Furthermore,Nigeria has always been a secular country.

The APC ticket of Tinubu/Shettima, which does not protect the interest of Christians because of Same faith (Muslim-Muslim ticket) between the two ticket holders is already a huge minus to the rulling Party-APC because it is a big slight on Christians and has generated deep resentment and condemnation across the political class, religious bodies, masses, country and beyond.

On the criticism in some quarters that Governor Okowa should not have accepted the PDP Vice Presidential slot.

I wish to most humbly state without fear of contradiction that His Excellency Senator Ifeanyi Okowa I have known for quite some time has never been overambitious.

In other words, he only accepted to be running mate to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar after he sought the face of Almighty God and got DIVINE APPROVAL /GOAHEAD before he accepted to run.

Moreover, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa involvement in the incoming PDP led administration of the country is a huge plus for the Country as Governor Okowa has managed and led a very diverse multi- ethnic State like Delta State very efficiently and peacefully for the past seven and half (7 1/2) years and can assist the ATIKU Administration to replicate same success story in a multi ethnic Nation like Nigeria with myriads of daunting challenges.

Similarly, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has been a very prudent manager of men and resources and will rather utilize every penny of Delta State resources to do more tangible and sustainable projects than waste it on media frenzy in going to commission projects across the state.

The cost of commissioning projects in the state is huge, and Governor Okowa, in his wisdom, prefers to use such funds to further do more tangible and quick win projects.

To Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the greatest joy he gets is when the ultimate beneficiaries of his numerous sustainable projects are spread across the nooks and crannies of Delta State.

However,if Delta State Governor decides to start commissioning projects,it will take a minimum of one(1) year to commission projects across Delta State.

The state government has done relatively very well in the area of infrastructural and human capital development.

Senator Okowa is a strong believer in the utilitarian principle of Jeremy Bentham, which preaches that the government is all about the greatest good for the greatest number numbers of people.

What that means is that Atiku/Okowa ticket is a square peg in a square hole and with the duo on the seat, Nigeria will be in safe hands and ready to take her pride of place among the comity of Nations.

Let’s join hands to support Atiku/Okowa come 2023.

*Chief Olisa Ph.D. is an environmentalist, management consultant, and public affairs analyst.