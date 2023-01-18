By Juliet Umeh

Global technology leader in the innovative devices, ASUS and Republic of Gamers, ROG, has jointly announced that a broad range of their products, from Gaming, Computer Peripherals and accessories to home appliances, were honoured at the one of the most influential technology events CES 2023 Innovation Awards.

The CES Innovation Awards program, an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories, is owned and produced by the Consume Technology Association, CTA.

ASUS and ROG got seven awards for their top-class performance, innovative designs, and user-centric features.

The companies said: “This year’s winning ASUS products included high performers with extremely fast displays and practical solutions, such as the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (FA617) gaming laptop; the ZenScreen MB17AHG & MB16QHG, and MB249C portable USB monitors; as well as user-friendly and elegant designs, such as the ZenBeam Latte L2 portable LED projector and ASUS Ozone Water Sanitizer OW100.

“This year, two ROG high-performing products have been honored, including the ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU604) gaming laptop, which comes equipped with high-performance components that deliver a competitive edge in any gaming scenario. In addition, the ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301) gaming tablet blends portability with extreme performance, all stacked into a tablet format to enable play from anywhere.