By Juliet Umeh

ASUS Republic of Gamers, ROG, has announced a wide range of exclusive performance-focused products during the For Those Who Dare: Maxed Out virtual launch event for one of the most influential technology events, CES 2023.

During the event, ROG showcased multiple product premieres, including impressively fast and stunning displays, powerhouse laptops with latest-gen processors and graphics, faster-than-ever routers, and a wide variety of peripherals to complete the most maxed-out gaming setups.

According to the company, “This wide array of innovations includes the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP and ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM gaming displays; ROG Azoth gaming keyboard; ROG Raikiri Pro PC controller; ROG Destrier Ergo gaming chair; ROG G22CH gaming desktop; and much more.

“This year more than ever, ROG is evolving its gaming line-up to drive performance beyond limits. New additions presented during the event include Strix Scar and Strix G series gaming laptops, in 16-, 17-, and 18-inch versions.

“These gaming powerhouses host up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 and 13th Gen Intel® Core processors, liberating more power than ever before for maxed-out performance, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, working in concert with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus to deliver never-before-seen performance on a laptop.”

It added that “ROG introduced the new Zephyrus M16 (GU604), with ROG Nebula HDR and AniMe Matrix displays, as well as Zephyrus G16 (GU603) and Zephyrus G14 (GA402) all of which have maxed-out performance and give gamers the competitive edge they need.

“On the versatility side, ROG has refreshed the ROG Flow X16 (GV601), Flow X13 (GC33), and Flow Z13 (GZ301) ― all of which are compatible with the ROG XG Mobile external GPU for additional firepower. These ultra-versatile, ultra-impressive new laptops come in an ultra-compact format that is built to adapt, delivering the best blend of performance and portability.

“During the show, ROG also revealed what the future holds for gamers, with the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP, the world’s fastest 540 Hz gaming monitor, redefining smooth gaming experiences; and the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, the first ROG 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor with superfast 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time, for stunning visuals, fast panel, and instant response.

“Options include QHD 165 Hz or FHD 144 Hz versions. Overheating is not a worry with its precision engineered cooling ― there’s a vapor chamber covering the CPU and GPU, a liquid-metal thermal compound on the CPU, as well as dual 84-blade Arc Flow Fans®. The 76 Wh battery allows gamers to stay active no matter where they are.

“All Zephyrus models come with Dolby Atmos speakers, a 3D mic array with multiple modes, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear voice communication. The G14 and M16 come with an FHD IR camera, and the G16 comes with an HD 720P IR camera. All models come with Windows Hello support. The displays are Pantone Validated and have Dolby Vision support. Zephyrus models have a 180° ErgoLift hinge to ensure comfort. A wide array of connectivity options include a 100 W USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery, PD charging support, and WiFi 6E.”