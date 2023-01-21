By Efosa Taiwo

Aston Villa on Saturday ensured that Southampton remain grounded at the bottom of the Premier League table with a narrow 1-0 win over the Saints at St. Mary’s.

Ollie Watkins’ second-half header was the difference between both sides at the end of ninety minutes despite Southampton’s valiant performance.

The win was Villa’s fifth victory in seven league games under new manager Unai Emery.

Southampton had in the first half had a goal disqualified when Che Adams’ close range effort was ruled out for offside.

Saints had the ball in the Villa net again shortly after the hour mark, but James Ward-Prowse’s deflected strike was chalked off following Mohamed Elyounoussi’s foul on Jacob Ramsey in the build-up.

Watkins’ fifth goal of the season ultimately proved decisive, as Saints’ three-game winning run in all competitions came to an abrupt end.

The game at St Mary’s was suspended five minutes before half-time when a drone was spotted hovering above the Southampton penalty area.

Both teams were taken off the pitch by referee Michael Salisbury before re-emerging 10 minutes later once police had given the all-clear.