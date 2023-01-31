Sambo

The Federal Government has reiterated the need to apply individual and collective actions to reduce corruption and corrupt practices in the country to the barest minimum.

Minister of Transportation, Mua’zu Sambo said this on Tuesday in Abuja during a workshop organised by the ministry’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

The workshop was held in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The theme of the workshop is: “ Diminishing Corruption and Institutionalising Integrity and Good Governance”.

Sambo, represented by his Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said the event was meant to expose the effects of corruption and its practices in public and private sectors, and to seek ways of reducing its frequency.

According to him, if corruption is tackled, it will encourage public and private personnel to institutionalise integrity and good governance in the work place.

“Corruption is the misuse of resources or power for private gain or the abuse of entrusted power for private gain and that is a merciless national development killer.

“It, therefore, deserves concerned and concerted efforts through enthroning integrity and good governance in the work places to bring the monster under control.

“I have no doubt in the ability of the resource persons from the anti-corruption agencies to prick the moral conscience of the participants in this workshop by making worthy contributions and enthusiastic exposition of the score of corruption, which is ravaging the social economic development of our country,’’ the minister said.

The Chairman of CCB, Prof. Isah Mohammed, restated that Code of Conduct was strategically important in fighting corruption in the country.

Mohammed said the institution was established to regulate the conduct of public officers and enforce code of conduct for public officers.

He said it primarily administered asset declaration, adding that it was mandatory and obligatory on every public officer to declare his assets.

According to him, most of the countries that have succeeded in ensuring that corruption within the public services is stopped, have done this though the asset declaration scheme.

The chairman commended the courage of the transportation ministry for taking the bull by the horn and organising the programme that would help sensitise Nigerians on the effects of corrupt practices.

Also, the Chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, represented by Dr Lewis Mandama, reiterated the adverse effect of corruption on government efficiency and development.

“The country has continued to suffer from the effect of corruption. There is deficiency at an epidemic level, which has affected the provision of infrastructure, and national stability among others,’’ he said.

While commending efforts of the ministry in the fight against corruption, Owasanoye urged the participants to comply with the ongoing ethics and compliance scorecard to promote accountability and integrity in the interest of the nation.

NAN reports that the workshop, organised for senior staff of the ministry was attended by key stakeholders and players in the transportation industry