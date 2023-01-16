By Adesina Wahab

THE appointment of a new rector for the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, may have been stalled, as some aspirants have faulted the process and petitioned the authorities for another selection exercise.

Vanguard gathered that with less than two weeks to the end of the tenure of the incumbent, Obafemi Omokungbe, the situation could necessitate the appointment of an acting rector for the institution.

Though the Selection Committee had come up with three names for the President to choose a substantive rector from, the petitions by two of the aspirants for the post, faulting the process, led to the Federal Government keeping mute on the announcement of a new rector.

With the development, the FG may have to choose an acting rector pending the conclusion of the selection exercise.

Thirty persons, including two professors applied for the position. The two professors are Prof. Christianah Ijagbemi of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and Prof. Olatunde Oseni of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Apart from Ijagbemi and Oseni, seven other senior lecturers in various universities across the country are also jostling for the post.

They include Dr. Adedeji Oyediran, Isola Timothy, Alaba Olumuyiwa, and Acheneje Stephen.

Others are Mustapha Olajide, Bolarinwa Bolaji, and Dr Roland Isibor.

Omokungbe’s tenure comes to an end on January 30, 2023.