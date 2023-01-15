By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons star forward, Asisat Oshoala, scored twice for Barcelona Women to lead the Spanish side to a 3-0 victory against Huelva on Saturday, January 14.

The 28-year-old Nigerian star dazzled in fine fashion and showed her top class and skill once again to secure a comfortable away victory for Barcelona in the Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.

Oshoala opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 21st minute, when she headed in a pullback by Ana-Maria Crnogorčević.

Barcelona added a second in the 32nd minute when Marionq Caldentey fired a shot past the Huelva goalkeeper.

Oshoala grabbed her brace and the third for Barcelona in the 57th minute by converting a low cross from Caldentey.

The record five-time African Best Women’s Player of the Year award winner continued to show her superb class.

She was denied a chance at a hat-trick in the 74th minute when Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez took her off for Keira Walsh.

Barcelona held on to record a three-goal lead and now have a 10-point lead ahead of second-placed Levante.

Oshoala has now scored seven goals and recorded one assist in 13 league games as well as four goals in five Women’s Champions league games for Barcelona this season, as she continues her excellent form after emerging top-scorer in the league last season.

Oshoala gave a statement performance on Saturday, after her name was surprisingly missing among the 14 players nominated for The 2022 Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

The forward had a stellar year for Barcelona as she became the first-ever female African player to be nominated for the Women Ballon D’or Feminine, and eventually finished 16th on the list.

Oshoala became the first African woman to win the Spanish Primera División’s Pichichi Trophy after she contributed 20 goals to emerge top scorer in the league.

She played a key role for Barcelona as they won the Spanish Iberdrola title as well as leading the side to the final of the 2022 Women’s Champions league by scoring four goals.

The Nigerian forward returns to action with Barcelona when they take on archrivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Women’s Super Cup final scheduled for Thursday, January 19.