By Juliet Umeh

Global network of social entrepreneurs, Ashoka, has entered into a partnership deal with the philanthropic arm of a logistics company, UPS, The UPS Foundation, to create greater equity and economic development in Nigeria and across other African continents.

Vice President of Empathy for Ashoka Africa, Angelou Ezeilo, said: “The partnership will empower marginalized communities by engaging 15 equity leaders in an accelerator programme and cultivating a community of 80 women changemakers across Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco to reach 160,000 beneficiaries.

“The UPS Foundation allocated more than US$170,000 to source, select, and support initiatives directly serving marginalized communities in the region to drive real, positive and impactful change.

“The UPS Ashoka Equity Accelerator Programme is timely for the fast-paced changing world that we are all living in today. Our social entrepreneurs are working on solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing social and economic challenges, and we are thrilled to provide them with resources to reach more beneficiaries.

“The Ashoka team is looking forward to working closely with UPS, an organization that not only understands the importance of systems change but also the significance of shifting mindsets so that every person-regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, or socio-economic status self-actualizes as a changemaker. I believe this collaboration is the start of something powerful and transformative.”

Also, President of Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa and Central Asia at UPS, Ufku Akaltan, said: “At UPS, we’re committed to advancing equity and inclusion, and we are proud to partner with Ashoka to empower the next generation of African entrepreneurs and leaders.

”We believe entrepreneurship is key to

driving innovation, unlocking prosperity and creating equity, which is why we offer programs like the Women Exporters Program and the Green Exporters Program.

“We look forward to working with Ashoka

to help inspire and support these young leaders as they embark on improving the lives and livelihoods of their communities.”

The partners said: “Kicking off the partnership, 15 equity leaders from across Africa will be brought together in Lagos, Nigeria from January 15 to 18, where they will participate in an accelerator program.

“Following the in-person accelerator, participants will meet online regularly to share and learn, identify common equity problems, and collectively develop solutions to the identified problems.

“On January 19, a group of 20 women social entrepreneurs from the four target countries will attend the Pan-African Women’s Town Hall, hosted by the Women’s Initiative for Social Entrepreneurship, WISE, and is intended to create connections between women innovators on the African continent among other lined up programmes,” the partners explained.