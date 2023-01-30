In a major boost for the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential standard-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta freedom fighter, Alhaji Mujahid Asari- Dokubo has rallied the Kalabari Kingdom in support of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Speaking at the 48th birthday celebration of President Belema Oil, Tein Jack- Rich at Harry’s Town Akuku- Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Asari- Dokubo also predicted a clear victory for Tinubu.

According to him, with Jack- Rich holding a significant and prominent position in the Tinubu campaign structure, a victory for Tinibu would place the Kalabari Kingdom in a pole position to benefit from the government.

Asari- Dokubo who spoke in the Kalabari language and English urged the people of the Kingdom to support Jack- Rick in his assignment as Chairman Finance Committee of the Tinubu campaign.

He declared that it is only Tinubu that can protect the Kalabari the land and people and develop the Kingdom.

“ If Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins, Kalabari would be on top with Tein Jack- Rich. Tein- Jack- Rick needs us. The direction he points to us politically is where we should follow, because if we don’t follow, we would cry and cry again. Are we going to cry and cry again? Kalabiri this is the time. We are political. In the presidential election, we are going to vote for the one that our people are very strategic and close to. I can walk into the bedroom of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Trust me, you know me. I have paid my dues. Bola Tinubu is the person that can secure Kalabari people, if you throw your votes away, don’t blame anybody,” he said.

Speaking further on the presidential election, he said the chiefs of villages in Kalabari Kingdom have used the occasion to declare that they are in support of the work Tein Jack- Rick is doing in the Tinubu campaign that would vote for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“Tein Jack –Rich is representing the interest of our people. He occupies a significant and prominent position in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign structure. We are celebrating him and giving him our full support on his 48th birthday. The whole Kalabari gathered, all the chiefs from Kalabiri villages gathered and all have endorsed him to represent and speak for them. They have said come the Presidential election they are going to support Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria.”

Asari- Dokubo predicted a clear victory for Tinubu, noting that going by antecedents, other front liners who were former governors and former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar cannot stand the record of achievements of Tinubu.

“Go to Lagos, two front liners contesting with him are former governors, except Atiku who was Vice- President. Let us compare their records and see how they performed. What Ahmed Tinubu did in Lagos, he would replicate it in Nigeria. Tinubu will win very clearly, he added.