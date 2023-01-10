By Ada Osadebe

Popular music producer, Kareem Olasunkanmi Temitayo professionally known as Magicsticks has shared news of how he survived an accident a day into 2023.

The 27-year-old producer who is credited with creating many of Asake’s beats revealed that he and his mother were only saved by God after being engaged in a tragic accident.

He revealed that it was his custom to spend the New Year’s holiday with his mother.

However, when he was leaving with her, an accident occurred when one of their car tires detached and careened down a hill, while their vehicle was also on the edge of the hill.

In his words, “I usually spend the new year with my mum. So January 2nd on our way out we had an accident.

“The front tire came out and went down the hill. Our car was at the edge as well. It’s only grace, I’m grateful to God. Happy new year.”

All 12 tracks on Asake’s ‘Mr. Money with the Vibe’ album, which had the biggest Afrobeats album launch ever when it debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 charts and topped the charts in 31 other countries, were produced by him.