By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Asake had a stellar run in the year 2022. It was actually a golden run and masterstroke in his musical career.

The YBNL singer was unarguably the biggest artiste in Nigeria as he dominated local and international charts with multiple hit songs and a plethora of achievements.

A review of 2022 Billboard charts by ‘Chart Data’ on Twitter recalls one of the record-breaking feats attained by the Nigerian superstar in the past year, as Asake’s debut album, ‘Mr Money with the Vibe(MMWTV)’ became the highest charting debut Nigerian album of all time.

His chart-topping debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe’ was released on September 8, 2022, and in a few hours, it became the number-one album in Nigeria.

The 12-track album debuted at Number 66th on the ‘Billboard 200,’ making it the highest-debuting Nigerian album on the chart.

‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ achieved a new peak after climbing up to the number 2 position on Billboard World Album Chart.

