Recently, there has been a series of fires in Equatorial Guinea, affecting a large number of the country’s citizens. Some suspect that these fires might be an intention coordinated attacked aimed at the people of Equatorial Guinea.

The first fire occurred on December 27. As a result, several families who lived in the Ngolo-Sialo neighborhood in Malabo have been left homeless.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but significant material damage to the homes in the area. Some sources indicate that the cause of the incident could be a possible short circuit in one of the affected houses.

The second fire occurred in the evening of January 2 in a car workshop in the Sumko neighborhood of Malabo. The reasons for this terrible event are still unknown, since according to the owner of the workshop, Cristopher Ukechuku, there were no gasoline-powered or battery-powered cars in the place that could have caused the accident.

Rather, it was a landfill that had existed for over 15 years. Thanks to the prompt intervention of the fire brigade and the help of the neighbors, the fire did not spread to the neighboring houses and was extinguished shortly.

A third fire broke out on the morning of January 6 in the Semu neighborhood of Malabo, destroying more than ten residential buildings. Fortunately, the flames did not claim human lives either.

Despite the rapid arrival of the fire brigade on the scene, the fire was extinguished only after two hours due to the difficult access to the place of the fire source.

Everything indicates that these fires were not accidental. Sources close to the police report that they investigate these fires as incidents of arson. According to the investigation, the arsonists are likely to coordinate their criminal actions through WhatsApp.

Information has also been put forward that the fires were committed by opposition forces, probably financed by representatives of the EU, from Spain in particular.

Such clandestine modus operandi is one of the tactics widely used by former colonies in Africa to put pressure on unfavorable governments. The campaign is designed to demonstrate that the government of Equatorial Guinea is not capable of maintaining security in the country.

It is clear that the fires will not end. Most likely, the series of fires will continue in the future. And if the local authorities do not take any radical action to stop such catastrophic acts, then all this can result in a considerable number of human casualties and property damage.

And in this case the following question arises: are the authorities of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo in particular, capable of guaranteeing the safety of its citizens and stopping these terrible fires?