By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal have reached a full agreement for the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion winger, Leandro Trossard.

Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement on Thursday, stating that the a deal of £27 million inclusive of add-ons have been reached by both clubs.

The Belgian international is expected to put pen to contract soon alongside undergo his medical tests at the North London club. Leandro Trossard deal details ⚪️🔴



▫️ Four year deal agreed, personal terms never an issue as he turned down two clubs for Arsenal;



▫️ Arsenal will pay £21m plus £6m add-ons to Brighton;



▫️ Deal completed in 24h after first contact on Wednesday as revealed today.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

The Gunners turned to Trossard after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, with the Belgium international seen as an appealing option due to his availability following a break down in his relationship with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal and Brighton have been locked in fast moving talks all day Thursday in attempt to get a deal done and a fee has now been agreed.