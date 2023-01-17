By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal have held talks with Orlando City over the possible transfer of Facundo Torres in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Gunners have been a long-time admirer of the Uruguayan star and are prepared to snap up the 22-year-old after losing out to Chelsea on the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

It is reported that the coaching crew at Arsenal sees Torres as a potential backup to Bukayo Saka with plenty of upside to his game.

”Orlando City confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup and I didn’t want to hear about a potential transfer at that point,” Torres told 90min.

“So the conversation stayed there but now that I am back with the team, we will see where the conversation goes.”

He continued: “I would love to play in Europe. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. At the moment I am focused on Orlando City. But La Liga or Premier League would be my targets, and that’s where the rumors are coming from. But yeah, I would absolutely love that.”

Torres is one of the key players at Orlando City having led them to US Open Cup title in 2022.

He joined the club from Penarol last January for a club-record fee and it didn’t take long for him to adjust to MLS as he provided nine goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances.