By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Brighton has once again rejected another bid coming for midfielder Moises Caicedo, Arsenal took an attempt to sign him for £60 million but was turned down.

On Friday morning, The Gunners sent the bid of £60 million which was played down with immediate effect.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have failed to negotiate a contract for the 21-year-old. Liverpool had also shown interest in him.

The Blues sent two bids over the week one of £45 million and another of £55 million both rejected by the Seagulls.

Ecuador international made it crystal clear earlier that he has no intention of leaving Brighton and he is focused on growing at the club.

“I’m focused on Brighton. I’m here, I’m focused on this club, so things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused on only here. Caicedo stated

“I only try to be focused on the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.

“I am here. I’m playing every day … I handle the [speculation well]. You hear rumors here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club,” he ended.

Caicedo has had a great season so far with his impressive ball play at Brighton’s Midfield catching the notice of big clubs.

He has had 18 appearances so fast with a goal and an assist in the 2022/23 Premier League Campaign.