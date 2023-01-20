By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Arsenal are close to signing Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior for a fee of €20m with add-ons.

The Polish Center-back is reported to have agreed to the personal terms with a tremendous five-year-deal contract attached to his transfer to the English club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms that Arsenal is making moves for the defender that rejected Borussia Dortmund and Serie A giants, Juventus.

“Arsenal has completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior, here we go! Contracts are being signed with Spezia, with fees in excess of €20m with add-ons.

“Understand Kiwior has agreed to personal terms on a five-year deal — medical will be completed in the next 48 hours. It’s done.” Fabrizio tweeted.

Kiwior has been a defensive mastermind for Spezia contributing to their attacks with Nice passing and stable building from the back, exactly the abilities Mikel Arteta needs in his side.

The 22-year-old was part of Poland’s national team for the World Cup defending against attackers for them till they fell short against Ex-champions of the World, France.

The London side on the other hand is close to completing the deal for Belgian forward, Leandro Trossard from Brighton for a fee of £ 27 million.