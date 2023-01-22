Arsenal are well-placed to win the Premier League title, and the Gunners will look to build upon their North London Derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur in today’s heavyweight meeting with Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s charges are five points clear at the top of the table, but will be acutely aware that their only Premier League defeat of the season came in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

United will have to face the league leaders without their winning run and their talismanic midfielder Casemiro.

The hosts have been active in the transfer market in the build-up to the meeting with Manchester United, adding Leandro Trossard to the team on Friday.

The Belgian was registered with the league before midday and will be available to be involved today.

In terms of absences, Gabriel Jesus is the only player missing for Arsenal.

This isn’t the case for Erik ten Hag and United, with Casemiro suspended and Jadon Sancho still not yet ready to return to action.

Diogo Dalot is injured and will not play, although there will be a late fitness test for Anthony Martial after he missed the midweek trip to Selhurst Park.