.

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has directed the commencement of verification and screening of eligible children of personnel of the Nigerian Army who died in active service, for academic sponsorship.

Addressing families and relations of deceased personnel at the venue of the verification, the Chief of Administration (Army) Maj Gen Wilson Ali, stated that the scheme was meant to give the children of the deceased requisite educational development that would empower and mould them into responsible citizens.

The verification/ screening, which began January 17, 2023, at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja, targets deceased personnel’s children in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

The screening cum verification exercise will cater for both existing and new applicants.

A statement by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, said: “The applicants are also required to provide documents including: Handwritten application for sponsorship containing the names of the children, Letter of Admission of the beneficiary, Last School Report Card/results of the beneficiary, Letter of confirmation from the school of the beneficiary.

”Others are Birth Certificate of the beneficiary, Death Certificate of the deceased personnel, Part 2 Orders Publication of death, Condolence Letter of the deceased Parent, Notification of Casualty (NOTICAS).”

”Nigerian Army Application for sponsorship form duly completed by the last unit and Formation Headquarters of the deceased personnel.

” Four recent passport photographs of the beneficiary, Passport photograph of the deceased personnel, Account number and sort code, as well as telephone number of the surviving parent or administrator.”