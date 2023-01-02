Kwankwaso and Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said the presidential candidate of the New NigeriaPeople’s Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was being generous to him with an armoured vehicle gifted to him by former Kano governor.

The said SUV armoured vehicle, according to Buhari, helped him survive a deadly attack in Kaduna State in 2014.

Buhari stated this, in his documentary titled ‘Essential Muhammadu Buhari.’

He said, “I think Kwankwaso was being generous. He gave me an armored Land Rover vehicle. He said I should use it because he believed the competition I was going on involved people who would like to eliminate me.

“I was going to Kano from Kaduna in that jeep and a vehicle wanted to overtake us but my escort stopped them and they detonated the bomb.

“When I looked, I saw pieces of human beings. None of us in the vehicle were injured. But somehow I saw blood on me because of the number of people killed outside by the bomb,” Buhari said.

Recall that Buhari had escaped unhurt in the explosion that occurred at the busy Kawo market area of the city, while three of his security aides were injured and rushed to hospital.

According to an aide of President Buhari, the bomber, who drove in a Toyota Sienna vehicle, rammed into Buhari’s convoy and detonated the explosive-laden vehicle.

While Buhari survived the attack, his vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and another one behind it were badly damaged.