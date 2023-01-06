By Ndahi Mara.a , Maiduguri

As part of activities to commemorate the 2023 Armed forces remembrance day, Islamic faithful among officers and men of the Nigeria Army on Friday held a special Jumaat Prayer for fallen heroes at the Army central Mosque Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Addressing the congregation, the Chief Imam of the central mosque, Col. Mukhtar Adamu urged them to give reverence to God because he owns their lives.

He added that God is the one who has been protecting them and is with them in all operations.

Speaking shortly after the prayer, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 division Maj. Gen Waidi Shaibu said the significance of the day is to pray for the fallen heroes and also for the army in all their operations.

He also divulged that there would be interdenominational prayer at the Barrack’s Catholic Church on Sunday by 9 am.

Gen Shaibu said the Armed Forces remembrance day is a special event aimed at sober reflection and looking at the sacrifices the men and women of the Nigerian Army have rendered to their fatherland.

He said the event used to be held globally on the 11th of November every year after the world war but said here in Nigeria it is held every January 15th.

” The jumaat service held was to offer prayers for the repose of the souls of the officers and soldiers that have paid the supreme price in ensuring that peace is restored in Borno, the North-East and the country at large. The Army will continue to ensure that the Boko Haram war is brought to an end so that normalcy will return to the region.

” We are remembering our fallen heroes because without the sacrifices they have made, we wouldn’t have recorded the successes made so far in the fight against insurgency,” the GOC said.