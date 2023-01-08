.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Military veterans in Ekiti State, have appealed to President Muhammed Buhari, to save them from hunger and poverty.

The veterans said some of their colleagues who fought in the Nigeria Civil War between 1967 and 1970, served for about 10 years and above, were still unpaid.

According to a statement signed by Alhaji Bello Oseni, the Veterans Secretary in Ekiti State, on Sunday, “the situation of our men are very terrible, some are sick and cannot even afford to feed themselves.

“Some cannot afford a meal per day, some with health challenges doesn’t have money to maintain their health challenges such as blindness, stroke and others homeless” etc

Alhaji Oseni, noted that “on November 17th 2022, a sum of N134.7 billion was approved by President Buhari’s administration to pay the pensions of Military Veterans who fought in the Nigeria Civil War and won in order to take of themselves and families”

“However, since the money was approved by President Buhari, the money is yet to be paid to us”.

The veterans urge the National Assembly, state governors and President Buhari, who they commended for the approval, to have mercy on them and ensure that their monthly pensions arrears are paid without delay.

“We humbly appeal to our President and those in charge to pay the veterans and put a smile on us as we commemorate the 2023 armed forces remembrance day this year”.