By Rotimi Ojomoyela

MILITARY veterans in Ekiti State, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to save them from hunger and poverty.

The veterans said some of their colleagues, who fought in the Nigeria Civil War between 1967 and 1970, serving for about 10 years and above, were still unpaid.

A statement by the Secretary of the veterans in Ekiti State, Alhaji Bello Oseni, said: “The situation of our men is very terrible, some are sick and cannot even afford to feed themselves.

“Some cannot afford a meal per day; some with health challenges don’t have money to maintain their health challenges such as blindness, stroke and others homeless.”

The statement reads: “On November 17, 2022, N134.7 billion was approved by President Buhari’s administration to pay the pensions of Military Veterans who fought in the Nigeria Civil War and won to take of themselves and their families.

“However, since the money was approved by President Buhari, the money is yet to be paid to us.

“We humbly appeal to our President and those in charge to pay the veterans and put a smile on us as we commemorate the 2023 armed forces Remembrance Day this year.”